Toughest Games for Arizona State Football in 2025
It is now 96 days until the 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils football program embarks on a season that follows the 11-win team from the year prior.
Last season saw three gut-wrenching losses - two of them against unexpected foes. This season sees the Sun Devils face a schedule that is manageable, but that doesn't mean that challenges aren't on the horizon.
A ranking of the five toughest games in the upcoming season - taking into account road environments, opponent's talent on paper, and other factors that can be measured at the moment:
5. Iowa State
The early November trip to Ames will be a challenging one for Dillingham's squad - who traveled to face the sputtering Oklahoma State Cowboys at this same time last season.
Matt Campbell and Rocco Becht could have the Cyclones in the Big 12 title race, while garnering revenge on the Sun Devils for the 2024 championship game drubbing could be a consolation prize
4. Baylor
The conference opener this season for the Sun Devils is a road trip to Texas - this time to Waco.
Sawyer Robertson has the Bears in a position to be in the conference title race - this contest could be a high-scoring one.
3. Colorado
The penultimate week of the regular season will see the Sun Devils travel to Boulder to face Deion Sanders.
The Buffaloes are considered an enigma in the conference once again, but this game profiles as a challenge regardless of how the Buffaloes' season goes to this point - cold weather has not treated past Arizona State teams well.
2. Utah
This October road trip to Salt Lake City is a challenge simply due to the constant that is Kyle Whittingham.
The Utes head coach consistently builds up physical defenses that can wreak havoc on virtually any opposing offense - the addition of Devon Dampier via the transfer portal also gives life to an offense that has largely been lifeless since 2023.
1. Texas Tech
The Red Raiders are quite possibly the most talented team that Arizona State will face in 2025. This follows Joey McGuire's program handing the Sun Devils a loss in the latter's conference debut in Septmeber of last season.
This figures to be the toughest battle ASU will face all season - even with the contest being held in Tempe.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and the remainder of the Sun Devil roster appear well equipped to get through these challenges relatively unscathed, but the games still have to be played.
