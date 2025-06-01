Arizona State Mailbag: Record Prediction, Freshmen to Watch, and More
Year three of the Kenny Dillingham era in Tempe couldn't be shaping up better for the Arizona State football program.
The team will likely enter the season as favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions and will also presumably be ranked high in the AP preseason poll released shortly prior to the beginning of the year.
With that, a Q&A style mailbag with all of the most pressing questions surrounding the program:
Q: What do you think would be considered a "successful" season?
A: It's very difficult to blur the lines between 'success' and 'failure' - but a success would obviously be repeating as conference champs and securing another berth in the College Football Playoff.
A failure would be dealing with a season full of injuries, regression, and improved competition that could find the program securing seven or eight wins on the season - anything in between feels like a mix of both.
Q: Which freshman, true or redshirt, will make the biggest impact for ASU in 2025?
A: Jaren Hamilton is the clear choice here. The 6', 200 pound speedster transferred to play under Hines Ward after playing sparingly for Alabama. He certainly factors in as a compliment to 'X' receiver Jordyn Tyson and could add another dynamic to a Sun Devil offense that lacked consistency from the WR room at times in 2024.
AJ Ia is another name to watch - the 6'6" athlete out of California is behind Chamon Metayer on the tight end depth chart, but he could simply prove to be too talented to be left off of the field.
Uriah Neloms is a name to watch in the future - the now wide receiver played quarterback last season for a smaller high school in Arizona. Neloms is very talented and could eventually develop into a regular rotation player under Ward.
Q: Without looking it up.. name the BEST 'Kevin' to ever play football at ASU (Hint he was 1st team all Pac 10, later drafted by the Lions).
A: Kevin Miniefield (definitely looked it up).
Q: Get your tarot cards, ouija board or crystal ball out and let us know what the Arizona State record will be this season. Whatcha got?
A: On this piece that was published last week, the Sun Devils came out of the regular season with a 10-2 record and 7-2 in Big 12 play. That should be enough to qualify the team for another spot in the Big 12 title game - the games must be played, but conditions are ultimately shaping up nicely for another great season.
Read more on whether or not the current trajectory of Arizona State football is sustainable here.
