Hard Work Has Paid Off for Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham
The Arizona State football program is in good hands.
Kenny Dillingham is officially set to enter year three at the post of head coach for his alma matter after spending the 15 years prior as a coach in various positions ranging from the high school level, to significant power five programs.
The path wasn't always linear for who is considered one of the very best coaches in not only the Big 12 - but the nation at-large, but it certainly has paid dividends in ways that can't be overstated.
Let's take a look at the path that Dillingham took that resulted in leading ASU to the College Football Playoff.
Dillingham began his coaching career at age 17 after suffering a knee injury in his senior year of high school. He quickly advanced to become an offensive assistant under Mike Norvell in 2014 after graduating from Arizona State in 2012.
Dillingham then followed Norvell to Memphis when the latter accepted the head coaching position. Dillingham then recruited ASU transfer Brady White to the program in what became the first of a quality string of quarterbacks developed by the offensive mastermind.
Dillingham once again advanced in 2019 when he took over as OC for Auburn football - Bo Nix enjoyed the best season of his Auburn career under Dillingham, who once again moved to be Florida State's OC in 2020.
This is where Jordan Travis was developed over a two year period into what was seen during FSU's 2023 season.
Dillingham then made one more trek prior to taking over as the head man in Tempe - this time reuniting with Nix at Oregon.
The track record is undeniable - Dillingham has an extensive history of being a superb recruiter, tactician, and player-first coach that has translated perfectly to the program that he has been passionate about from day one.
The work done by Dillingham in just two seasons in Tempe is a testament to how far passion, determination, and a clear vision can get anyone - no matter age or experience.
The fruit of Dillingham's work is already beginning to show in the form of an offense that can be considered amongst the best in college football and a recruiting system that is leaving lasting impressions on key targets.
