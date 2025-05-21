Breaking Down Arizona State's Offense
The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils are now just over three months away from debuting after a well-documented 2024 season that saw them play some of the most crucial games in the history of the program.
One half of the equation to the success in the previous season was an offense that was reimagined by former UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo, who replaced Beau Baldwin after Kenny Dillingham's debut season in 2023.
A quick look at the makeup of an offense that could be even better compared to last season:
QB
Players of Interest: Sam Leavitt, Jeff Sims
Leavitt is the star of the show. The redshirt sophomore burst onto the scene over the course of last season and quickly became one of the best players in college football.
Leavitt is the least of concerns within the program - the Michigan State transfer is likely to only improve in year two of being in Arroyo's system.
Sims is of greater interest here, as the backup struggled mightily in his only start last season against Cincinnati.
It can't hurt that Sims has experience in the system and is a seasoned vet, but fans have to hope for the best when it comes to Leavitt's health this season.
RB
Players of Interest: Kanye Udoh, Kyson Brown, Raleek Brown
This running back room has true potential to be considered a 'three-headed monster,' behind Udoh as the presumed lead back.
Udoh enjoyed a wildly successful 2024 season for Army, and it can only be presumed that the talented back continues to find success under coach Shaun Aguano.
Kyson/Raleek each bring something different to the table to round out a group that has the talent to make up for what was lost with the departure of Cam Skattebo.
TE
Players of Interest: Chamon Metayer, AJ Ia
Metayer was a moderately productive target in 2024 - the Cincinnati transfer amassed 306 yards and five total touchdowns. It was a tall task to replace Jalin Conyers, and Metayer did an admirable job.
Ia is a 6'5" force that was considered a four-star recruit by many publications in the 2025 class. It will be fascinating to see how the freshman factors into the offense this season.
WR
Players of Interest: Jordyn Tyson, Jaren Hamilton, Malik McClain
Tyson is the clear-cut 'X' receiver in the offense - no other explanation necessary.
As for Hamilton - the talented redshirt freshman will look to receive more opportunity in year two of his college career after playing sparingly at Alabama.
McClain returns for a second year in Tempe after only securing two receptions in 2024. The receiver remains an intriguing option nonetheless.
