Arizona State Staff Leaving Strong Impression on Recruiting Trail
The Arizona State Sun Devils are inching towards the 2025 season with heightened expectations, more attention coming their way, and the motivation to prove those who are bullish on them correct.
Those sensibilities extend to the recruiting trail, where the highly accomplished group of assistants and position coaches have been working tirelessly to secure commitments from prospects all across the country.
The staff has left a positive impression on numerous official visits, but Jeron Jones in particular had glowing things to say about the program after taking a visit in Tempe last week.
Per Chris Karpman via Blair Angulo of 247 Sports:
"Coach Brian Ward really stood out to me, just making my family comfortable and explaining the defense really well."
The Sun Devils are currently competing with Alabama, Arizona, and Washington for the services of Jones - it seems as if Ward's efforts could eventually win out for the services of the four-star cornerback.
Ward has been a revelation for the Arizona State defense, doing less with more compared to the predecessors in the same position.
Ward's creative blitz packages and bold coverage choices in 4-3 or 4-2-5 are primed to continue to create turnovers and secure tight victories for the Sun Devils - but his personal touch on the recruiting side of things could be just as crucial.
The tactical mastery of Ward was evident in games such as the victory over Brigham Young - the victory was secured by forcing an interception off of QB Jake Retzlaff. That turnover ultimately elevated the Sun Devils to the top of the Big 12 standings.
This is once again a testament to Dillingham being the perfect coach to navigate the new era of college football - the 35 year old head man is innovative, adaptive, possesses undeniable passion, along with has a strong eye for both coaching and roster talent.
Dillingham's trust in coaches such as WR coach Hines Ward, CB coach Bryan Carrington, TE coach Jason Mohns, and Ward surely appear to be paying off currently - as the program currently holds a total of 13 commits from the 2026 class with months to go until National Signing Day.
There is much to be excited about in the present as well, as the Sun Devils are being headlined by an NFL prospect at quarterback in Sam Leavitt and are perceived to be amongst the best teams in the nation heading into the season opener in late August.
