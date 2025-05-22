Freshmen to Watch for Arizona State Football
It is now just 100 days away from the 2025 season kicking off for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The program will seek to repeat as Big 12 champions after coming out victorious in their debut season in the conference - and an influx of talent at all levels will certainly aid that effort for Kenny Dillingham.
While stars such as Sam Leavitt and transfers such as Jaren Hamilton will receive the majority of attention on this roster, there are rising freshmen that fans need to keep an eye on as well.
Three 2025 commits that stand above the rest when it comes to the future of Sun Devil football:
Cameron Dyer
Dyer is a four-star recruit from Albuquerque, NM - where he played three sports at La Cueva high school.
The 6'3" quarterback will sit behind star QB Sam Leavitt and super senior Jeff Sims on this particular depth chart, but he certainly has potential to be Arizona State's quarterback of the future - even with fellow four-star Jake Fette committed for the 2026 cycle.
AJ Ia
Ia is a prized tight end recruit out of Orange, CA.
The 6'6" matchup nightmare has been in Tempe since officially signing with the Sun Devils in January, and surely could factor into the 2025 squad, even with Chamon Metayer currently holding down the fort as the starter at the position.
Cory Butler Jr.
Butler Jr. is widely seen as the third best recruit from this class - the talented WR hails from Centinnial high school in Corona CA - a frequent school of interest for the Sun Devil program.
While Butler will sit behind Jordyn Tyson, Jaren Hamilton, and others as a freshman, he surely has the ability to rise up as a starting-level player on the team in the coming years.
It is ultimately difficult to see many 2025 recruits seeing ample playing time in year three of Kenny Dillingham - largely due to the 16 returning starters and large volume of incoming transfer players, but there are several who could be major contributors in the future.
The program is set to resume practices in the near future ahead of the aforementioned season debut on August 30 - the wait is inching towards being over.
Please let us know your thoughts on the three freshmen when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.