Who Are Top Big 12 Coach of the Year Candidates?
Arizona State's time at Big 12 Media Days has wrapped up after an eventful Tuesday that saw five players and head coach Kenny Dillingham participate in numerous conversations over the course of the day.
While the players have received the lion's share of attention in recent days, the Big 12 has a phenomenal crop of coaches, but who are the favorites to be named the best of the best in 2025?
A look at the prime contenders to win the league's highest coaching honor:
5. Chris Klieman, Kansas State
Klieman appears to put forward quality Wildcat squads on a yearly basis - and has a Big 12 title under his belt.
Don't be shocked if the architect of the North Dakota State FCS dynasty is an Avery Johnson jump away from securing a spot in the conference title game for the first time sincw 2022.
4. Kyle Whittingham, Utah
Whittingham has typically been a pillar of consistency since taking over the Utah program from Urban Meyer 20 years ago.
Expect Utah to look like a much different team this season, as the dynamic yet raw Devon Dampier adds an element to the quarterback room that has seldom been seen in Salt Lake City.
3. Dave Aranda, Baylor
Arands went from the hot seat early on last season to getting new life following a blazing hot finish from his Bears.
Now, he returns an explosive offense, a potentially improved defense, and has the tools to return to the top of the conference for the first time since 2021.
2. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
McGuire did an incredible job of scouring the transfer portal after a moderately successful 2024 season.
The fourth year Texas Tech head coach is in prime position to see his squad take a major leap forward this season - although the ceiling could come down to returning QB Behren Morton.
1. Dillingham
The reigning Big 12 coach of the year should be in position to win the award again - he is the favorite until proven otherwise.
Between a masterful offensive scheme, shrewd work in the portal, and the ability to win over the locker room - Dillingham is truly a once-in-a-lifetime head coach.
