Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Among Highest Valued College Athletes
Sam Leavitt has quickly become one of the biggest stars in college football over the last year-plus with the Arizona State football program.
Leavitt entered his Arizona State tenure as an unheralded transfer following a freshman season at Michigan State that yielded little opportunity.
The Oregon native quickly seized the reins of the starting quarterback job in spring camp last year and never looked back.
The 6'2" quarterback threw for 24 touchdowns, ran for five more, and secured numerous Sun Devil victories in the 11-win campaign a year ago - the accomplishments made in the 2024 season has become reflective across many mediums throughout the offseason - including in the NIL sphere.
Leavitt is currently valued as the 10th most valuable player in college sports per ON3 - with a total NIL value that is estimated to exceed $3 million.
The top 10:
1. Arch Manning, Texas
2. Carson Beck, Miami
3. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
4. AJ Dybansta, BYU (basketball)
5. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
6. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
8. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
9. Drew Allar, Penn State
10. Leavitt
Leavitt is continuously grouped with those ranked ahead of him - both in Heisman Trophy conversations and as NFL draft prospects.
Leavitt's meteoric rise is paying off, and the 20 year old passed up on offers that were potentially more lucrative than what Arizona State could provide last offseason.
“Why would you not want to be in a situation where you know exactly what’s going on…Who cares if you get paid a couple hundred thousand dollars less when you're gonna have a shot to now go play in the NFL and make 10 times more money.”
The new revenue share model. Arizona State's ever-improving NIL fund, and Kenny Dillingham's track record when it comes to player development will all serve the Sun Devils extraordinarily well moving into the future - Leavitt very well could be the first megastar in a long line in the coming years.
