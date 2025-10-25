Arizona State to Host Top 2026 Defensive Recruit
At this stage in the 2026 cycle, it can be hard to find high school prospects who remain uncommitted. However, some great players are still available, and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is taking advantage of the Sun Devils' Week 9 home game to try and land one.
As Arizona State prepares to take on Houston this weekend, a three-star defensive lineman is expected to attend the game for an official visit (OV), as the Sun Devils look to add another stud to their 2026 class.
Who is ASU Hosting For An Official Visit?
JD Hill, a three-star defensive lineman from Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, California, is expected to be on campus in Tempe on Saturday for an OV.
Hill was relatively under-recruited during the peak of the 2026 cycle and ended up committing to Northern Arizona on July 23. However, after a strong start to his senior season, he started gaining traction from Power Four schools, with Utah, Miami, and ASU offering him all in September.
The 6'2", 270-pound defensive lineman eventually decommitted from Northern Arizona on September 15. Since then, multiple schools have hosted him on OVs. On September 26, he traveled to Colorado State for an OV to the Rams, and on October 10, he was in Utah for an OV with the Utes.
His trip to Tempe on October 25 is the last OV he has scheduled, and he'll likely commit to a program soon. The OV will be crucial for Dillingham and his staff, as with a good visit, there's a strong chance he chooses the Sun Devils.
247Sports' composite rankings list Hill as the No. 630 overall player in the 2026 cycle, the No. 78 defensive lineman prospect, and the No. 46 recruit from California. Arizona State already has four commits along the defensive line in their 2026 class, and adding Hill would only add to an already stacked unit.
It will be a competitive battle to land Hill, especially with a program like Utah heavily pursuing him. Arizona State must go all out on his OV to make a lasting impression on the young defensive lineman.
Dillingham has proven to be a fantastic recruiter as Arizona State's head coach, and while the Sun Devils' 2026 class already ranks No. 39 in the country according to 247Sports, adding Hill would be a fantastic addition for the program.
