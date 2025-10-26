Arizona State Suffers Decisive Conference Loss to Houston
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils ( 5-3, 3-2 Big 12) fell to the Houston Cougars (7-1, 4-1) on Saturday in Tempe by a score of - in what was a shocking defeat, the first home loss in nearly two years, and a devastating blow to the program's hopes of reaching another Big 12 championship game.
The Sun Devils entered the game with incredible momentum after the 26-22 win over Texas Tech last Saturday, but received a major blow in the middle of the week when star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was ruled out due to an undisclosed hamstring injury.
Arizona State on SI covers key moments that occurred in the game that was below.
First Quarter
Arizona State allowed a field goal drive in the first series of the game - with Houston QB Conner Weigman making a 50-yard run on third down to set the three points up.
QB Sam Leavitt briefly exited the game after hitting his head on the turf on a third down run - backup Jeff Sims put the offense in position to secure three points, but a poor snap prevented this from coming to fruition.
The Cougars executed a touchdown drive late in the quarter - Leavitt returned in response in what was a major boost to the offense going into the final three quarters.
Houston took a 10-0 advantage into the second frame of action.
Second Quarter
The second quarter was largely uneventful, as the teams combined for five punts in the 15 minutes of action.
The major action in the period occurred midway through - when Leavitt attempted a forward pass that seemingly slipped out of his hands. Houston recovered the ball and had a chance to extend the lead.
A positive development from the second quarter was that the Arizona State defense stepped up, but the offense did not hold up their end of the bargain - Houston's advantage remained 10-0 going into halftime.
Third Quarter
Arizona State had an opportunity to cut the Houston advantage to a one-possession one to begin the half, but were once again forced to punt. Weigman responded with another touchdown drive to put the Cougars up 17-0 just under five minutes into the quarter.
The Sun Devil defense was unable to rebound after another stalled drive - Houston scored another touchdown to close out the third quarter after Arizona State received another major loss, as safety Myles "Ghost" Rowser was ejected due to a targeting penalty.
Houston went into the fourth quarter with a 24-0 advantage.
Fourth Quarter
The Sun Devils opened up the final frame with a quick touchdown drive, but failed to convert the two-point conversion. The score was 24-6 in favor of Houston.
The Sun Devils answered with a field goal to cut the lead to 15, but Houston began a prolonged drive that took any momentum the Sun Devils had gained away.
Final Score: ASU: 16, Houston 24
What's Next
Arizona State hits the road for a battle against the Iowa State Cyclones next Saturday.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!