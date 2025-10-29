Top 2027 Offensive Linemen Speak On Their ASU Game-Day Visit
Arizona State may have lost to Houston last Saturday, but Kenny Dilligham and the Sun Devils staff didn't let the game's outcome prevent them from being active on the recruiting trail.
Numerous prospects were in Tempe for the Houston game, including two of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class. Both recruits took to X to speak on their game-day visit experiences.
Which Top 2027 Offensive Linemen Were In Tempe On Saturday?
Jackson Roper, a four-star interior offensive lineman prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado, and Kyler Kuhn, a four-star interior offensive lineman from St. Pius X High School in Kansas City, Missouri, were both in attendance for the Sun Devils' game against Houston.
Both players are the No. 1 prospects in the 2027 class from their respective states, and both seem to have enjoyed their time in Tempe. Here's what Roper and Kuhn had to say about their game-day visits.
What Did Roper Say About His Game-Day Visit To ASU?
Roper is one of the most highly touted recruits in the 2027 cycle and is being pursued by some of the top programs in the country, including Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Alabama.
While the Sun Devils currently don't have the best odds at landing him, the young offensive lineman seemed to enjoy his time in Tempe. He thanked Dillingham, offensive line coach Saga Tuitele, and assistant offensive line coach Travis Ward for their hospitality over the weekend on X.
- "Huge shout out to [Kenny Dillingahm], [Saga Tuitele] , [Travis Ward] and the entire [Arizona State Football] staff for the amazing weekend," Roper posted. " I wouldn’t have expected anything less from a first class organization like the one being built in Tempe, AZ!"
Landing Roper would be massive for the Sun Devils, as he's one of the best offensive linemen in the country. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 227 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 12 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 1 recruit from Colorado.
The fact that he enjoyed his time at Arizona State is an excellent sign for Dillingham and company. The visit likely boosted the Sun Devils' standing with Roper, even with the loss to Houston.
What Did Kuhn Say About His Game-Day Visit To ASU?
Like Roper, Kuhn is being pursued by some of the top programs in the country. Iowa, Arkansas, and Nebraska are all highly interested in the young offensive lineman.
He, too, seemed to enjoy his game-day visit with the Sun Devils. On X, he shared that he had a fantastic time at the game and thanked Dillin, Tuitele, and Personnel staffers, Josh Omura, and Ryan Hansen.
- "I had an amazing time this weekend in Tempe at an [Arizona State Football] game," Kuhn wrote on X. "Thank you [Kenny Dillingham], [Saga Tuitele], [Josh Omura], [and Ryan Hansen] for having me out!"
According to Rivals, Iowa is in a firm position to land Kuhn right now. Still, it appears that the game-day visit potentially boosted the Sun Devils' odds at landing the 2027 class's No. 64 overall player and No. 4 interior offensive lineman prospect.
