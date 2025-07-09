52 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State football is now just 52 days away from beginning a quest to defend the 2024 Big 12 crown - that quest began on Tuesday at conference Media Days in Frisco, Texas.
The Sun Devils were treated like champions during their appearances on Tuesday, but the squad recognizes that the games must be played and requisite the work must be put in to reach last season's heights.
In honor of the Sun Devils only being 52 days away from beginning the season, Arizona State on SI is recognizing every single player that wore the number 52 while in Tempe:
Tony Balsamo (50)
Jim Stephenson (52)
Duane Hallam (53)
Dick Prenevost (54)
Fred Yuss (58)
Larry Hendershot (64)
Ron Pritchard (66-68)
Nick Ferrara (69)
Jim Heilig (74)
Marty Van Gorder (79)
Darren Comeaux (80-81)
Tim Casey (82-85)
Dwayne King (86)
Richard Davis (87-89)
Troy Martz (90-94)
Jeff Boyer (96-97)
Kyle Siever (98)
Mason Unck (99-00-01-02)
Andrew Carnahan (03-04, 06)
Garth Gerhart (07-11 O)
Morris Wooten (07-08 D)
Carl Bradford (11-12-13 D)
Jacob Jordanal (21-22)
The anticipation for the season has potential to grow even more if what numerous players are saying about the program is true - defensive lineman Zac Swanson is one of the most vocal, as he joined a podcast earlier this offseason to discuss how the ASU culture has positively impacted him.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
