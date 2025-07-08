BREAKING: Kenny Dillingham Speaks At Big 12 Media Days
Kenny Dillingham is perhaps the single brightest rising star in football coaching ranks heading into his third season at Arizona State.
By virtue of being the defending Big 12 Coach of the Year and conference champion, Dllingham was the final coach to talk to media at day one of Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday.
The head coach spoke for around 15 minutes - and discussed a wide range of topics that are very relevant to the team that is to be in 2025.
On winning the Frank Kush Coach of the Year award in recent weeks - which is given to the most exceptional coach of the 26 programs at Arizona State:
"Obviously, being born and raised in Arizona, that is something that I don't take lightly. Frank Kush is the best to ever do it at the program..."
On how the team is approaching the new season with a new set of expectations:
"We really didn't do anything special. We did something normal. How do we not become what normal teams do in our situation...fall back?"
On Jordyn Tyson returning for another season and his expected outlook heading into 2025:
"Having Hines Ward come in a season ago as our WR Coach has helped Jordan Tyson. He is preparing like a pro and there's nobody better to show that to these young players than Hines Ward. He is living in the facility getting treatment and taking care of his body."
On the attention Sam Leavitt has received during the offseason:
"When everybody else tells you you're good, I'm going to be the one to tell you you suck. I'm going to be the one to humble you."
Lastly, on replacing star RB Cam Skattebo this season with Kanye Udoh, Raleek Brown, and Kyson Brown:
"It isn't going to be easy to replace Cam Skattebo. one player isn't able to replicate him. It will take multiple players to replace Cam Sakttebo just due his physical playstyle."
