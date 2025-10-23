All Sun Devils

Dillingham Preaches Discipline as Arizona State Looks to Rebound

Kenny Dillingham stresses discipline, growth, and culture as ASU aims to bounce back and refocus ahead of a key matchup against Houston.

Lizzie Vargas

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on from the sideline against TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
After a frustrating Big 12 loss, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham didn’t spend time pointing fingers. Instead, he focused on one key message: the Sun Devils need to be more disciplined if they want to reach their potential.

For Dillingham, it’s not about talent or effort. It’s about consistency.

  • “We can’t afford to play great football for three quarters and then lose focus,” Dillingham said. “We have to finish, stay locked in, and execute when it matters most.”

Arizona State has shown moments of brilliance this season, but penalties and mental mistakes have repeatedly cost them games. Whether it’s pre-snap errors, missed tackles, or turnovers, the little details have made the most significant difference.

USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96)
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) sacks Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cleaning Up the Small Mistakes

During Monday’s practice, the energy was high but focused. Dillingham and his staff spent extra time on fundamental communication, tackling, and ball security. Players ran through red-zone and third-down drills, simulating the late-game pressure that has tripped them up in recent weeks.

  • “We’re not far off,” Dillingham said. “It’s not a talent issue. It’s an attention-to-detail issue. If we play clean, we can compete with anybody in this conference.”

Arizona State’s defense, led by veterans like Montana Warren and Keith Abney, has kept the team in close games. However, lapses in coverage and costly penalties have erased those efforts. On offense, quarterback Sam Leavitt continues to develop.

Leavitt's arm talent and mobility give ASU a spark, but Dillingham wants to see more control and more intelligent decision-making.

  • “Sam’s a playmaker,” Dillingham said. “But we have to help him by protecting him better and putting him in situations where he can succeed.”
quarterback Sam Leavitt (10)
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Young Players Stepping Up

Injuries have forced the Sun Devils to lean on their younger players earlier than expected. While that comes with growing pains, Dillingham sees it as part of the process of building a deeper, more resilient team.

  • “We’ve got freshmen playing major snaps in the Big 12,” he said. “They’re learning fast. You can’t teach experience; you have to live it.”

He praised players like Javan Robinson, Josh Atkins, and Keyshaun Elliot for their growth and toughness. The focus now is on translating those flashes of potential into consistent performance.

javan Robinson (12) react after a play against the Texas Longhorns
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) and defensive back Javan Robinson (12) react after a play against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

More than anything, Dillingham wants to create a culture that doesn’t crumble under pressure.

  • “Culture isn’t built when things are easy,” he said. “It’s built when you’re tested, when you lose a close one, and you still show up ready to work.”

As the Sun Devils prepare to face Houston this weekend, Dillingham’s message to his team remains simple: stay disciplined, play together, and finish strong.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State might not be perfect, but under Dillingham’s leadership, they’re learning how to fight, and that’s the first step toward becoming a great team.

