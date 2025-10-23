Dillingham Preaches Discipline as Arizona State Looks to Rebound
After a frustrating Big 12 loss, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham didn’t spend time pointing fingers. Instead, he focused on one key message: the Sun Devils need to be more disciplined if they want to reach their potential.
For Dillingham, it’s not about talent or effort. It’s about consistency.
- “We can’t afford to play great football for three quarters and then lose focus,” Dillingham said. “We have to finish, stay locked in, and execute when it matters most.”
Arizona State has shown moments of brilliance this season, but penalties and mental mistakes have repeatedly cost them games. Whether it’s pre-snap errors, missed tackles, or turnovers, the little details have made the most significant difference.
Cleaning Up the Small Mistakes
During Monday’s practice, the energy was high but focused. Dillingham and his staff spent extra time on fundamental communication, tackling, and ball security. Players ran through red-zone and third-down drills, simulating the late-game pressure that has tripped them up in recent weeks.
- “We’re not far off,” Dillingham said. “It’s not a talent issue. It’s an attention-to-detail issue. If we play clean, we can compete with anybody in this conference.”
Arizona State’s defense, led by veterans like Montana Warren and Keith Abney, has kept the team in close games. However, lapses in coverage and costly penalties have erased those efforts. On offense, quarterback Sam Leavitt continues to develop.
Leavitt's arm talent and mobility give ASU a spark, but Dillingham wants to see more control and more intelligent decision-making.
- “Sam’s a playmaker,” Dillingham said. “But we have to help him by protecting him better and putting him in situations where he can succeed.”
Young Players Stepping Up
Injuries have forced the Sun Devils to lean on their younger players earlier than expected. While that comes with growing pains, Dillingham sees it as part of the process of building a deeper, more resilient team.
- “We’ve got freshmen playing major snaps in the Big 12,” he said. “They’re learning fast. You can’t teach experience; you have to live it.”
He praised players like Javan Robinson, Josh Atkins, and Keyshaun Elliot for their growth and toughness. The focus now is on translating those flashes of potential into consistent performance.
More than anything, Dillingham wants to create a culture that doesn’t crumble under pressure.
- “Culture isn’t built when things are easy,” he said. “It’s built when you’re tested, when you lose a close one, and you still show up ready to work.”
As the Sun Devils prepare to face Houston this weekend, Dillingham’s message to his team remains simple: stay disciplined, play together, and finish strong.
Arizona State might not be perfect, but under Dillingham’s leadership, they’re learning how to fight, and that’s the first step toward becoming a great team.
