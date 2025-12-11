Arizona State All-Big 12 Performer Makes Decision Surrounding Future

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are undoubtedly approaching the December 31 Sun Bowl date with the Duke Blue Devils as a bridge between sending the seniors/draft eligible players that are departing off correctly and giving the next generation of contributors a chance to begin carving out a path to 2026.

One of the players that won't get an opportunity to get sent off to close the season out is safety Xavion Alford - who announced his intention to enter the 2026 NFL draft on Thursday via social platform X.

Alford, soon to be 24, was in his third season with the Arizona State program. The senior had one year of eligibility remaining - deciding to forego it to try to make his NFL aspirations a reality.

ASU on SI takes a dive into Alford's journey to stardom in Tempe, what he meant to the program, and the potential future the Sun Devils face at the position below.

Alford's Incredible Journey

Alford began his career at Texas in 2020, transferred to USC ahead of 2021 - missing the entire 2022 season due to injury - and opted to join what Kenny Dillingham was building ahead of the 2023 season. The talented safety was denied the ability to play that season due to transfer rules that would be changed shortly after.

Alford emerged as an All-Big 12 first team selection during the 2024 season, collecting 85 total tackles, five pass breakups, and two interceptions on top of being the leader of the defense in what was a historic season all-around for the Sun Devils.

Alford unfortunately missed all but two games in the 2025 season, as the heart of the defense was shut down after attempting to play through what has been reported to be a back injury against Northern Arizona and Mississippi State.

Although it's an undeniable shame that Alford's career in Tempe ended in this manner, the senior's impact will be felt for years to come - as he has been widely described as one of the best leaders to be part of the program in many years, truly living out the embodiment of what it means to be a Sun Devil.

What's Future at Safety for ASU?

Myles "Ghost" Rowser is set to run out of eligibility alongside Alford - it should be assumed that Adrian "Boogie" Wilson is set to return in a truly full-time starting role in 2026, while the other safety spot is more unclear - although the program will likely scour the transfer portal to find proven talent.

