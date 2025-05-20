Potential NFL Landing Spots for Arizona State's Sam Leavitt
The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils football season is currently the most anticipated in at least a decade behind a magical season that preceded it.
Much of the hype surrounds rising star quarterback Sam Leavitt.
Leavitt enters the season as a player that is considered by some to be among the very best across college football - that includes being seen as a sleeper contender to take the Heisman Trophy honors in December.
A quarterback of that stature is sure to attract attention at the next level as well - and the Michigan State transfer is sure to be among the best prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, even in a class that is considered very strong from top to bottom.
What NFL franchises could be a fit for the gunslinger? Let's examine three teams - and a wild card - that could be in play for the services of Leavitt
Team #1: New York Giants
Wait, didn't the Giants just draft Jaxson Dart with a first round selection in April?
Yes, they did - but that shouldn't deter the organization from seriously considering a quarterback next year, especially with the optically tenuous job security of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
The Arizona State product is almost certain to be viewed as a stronger prospect compared to Dart by the NFL - and a new regime would likely look to draft their own guy at the position, especially if the previous pick failed to prove enough the previous year.
Leavitt would be reunited with Sun Devil teammate Cam Skattebo, while also being gifted talented receivers in Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson.
Leavitt could be special in the Meadowlands with the right coach and some tweaks to the offensive structure in place.
Team #2: Las Vegas Raiders
Yes, the Raiders traded for Geno Smith this spring.
That doesn't mean that the longtime NFL quarterback is the franchise guy in Vegas.
While the Raiders will surely be a 'fun' watch in 2025 behind Smith, rookie Ashton Jeanty, and star TE Brock Bowers, it seems as if Smith is only a floor raiser at this stage - Leavitt could prove to be the high-upside QB that Vegas needs to move forward as the organization is clearly seeking out a culture reset.
Leavitt, Jeanty, and Bowers would be must-watch television, and the drive to watch the quarterback would just be a mere four hours for Arizona State fans who reside in the Phoenix area.
Team #3: New Orleans Saints
The Saints invested in two quarterbacks over the last pair of drafts - Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are doubtful to be long-term options.
Leavitt would be a fit not only due to New Orleans' sheer need for a franchise quarterback, but also the potnetial to work with Kellen Moore - who carved out an insanely successful college career before becoming a decorated NFL assistant coach.
The Saints are currently expected to be in play to pick first overall in next April's draft - it could be up to Leavitt to boost his stock to that level over the next several months to make this match a reality.
Wild Card: Arizona Cardinals
Is Leavitt staying in Arizona truly a possibility?
While Kyler Murray still holds ample belief amongst those in the Cardinals organization, it is widely believed that anything short of a playoff appearance for the Cardinals in 2025 would spell trouble for his future within the organization.
Leavitt could be a very realistic option for the Cardinals - if they were to underachieve.
The Sun Devil would instantly fit in alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and James Conner - the arrangement would be eerily reminiscent of the 2024 ASU squad.
While the pairing is ultimately unlikely, it is one that is fascinating to discuss - and lots can change in the next 11 months.
