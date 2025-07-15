46 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to begin the 2025 season in less than seven weeks - game one is going to be played on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
The most anticipated Sun Devil season in years is on the cusp of beginning - the intrigue seems to be growing by the day.
In honor of the 46 day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player that has worn the number 46 jersey during their time with the program.
Harley Cooper (50)
Virgil Savage (52)
Jack Dunn (53-54)
Tom Shively (55)
Ron Erhart (56-58)
Ed Fasnaught (65)
Bill Garrison (66)
Frank Sweet (67)
Hugh McKinnis (68-69)
Mike Bigbee (72)
Carl Russel (74-77)
David Green (78)
Ralph Dixon (79)
Dwaine Wright (80-83)
Kirk Wendorf (84-86)
Greg Rice (87)
Bob Brasher (88-92)
Jeffrey Foster (93-94)
Derrick Ford (95)
Hamilton Mee (96-97)
Stephen Garcia (99)
Mike Karney (00)
Tim Parker (01)
Jeff Bereuter (06-09)
Dean Deleone (10)
Kipeli Koniseti (11-12-13)
Josh Plaster (19)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons - which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
