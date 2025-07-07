Selecting Top 10 Players on Arizona State's Roster
Arizona State is now less than eight weeks away from ushering in a season that could boast both the deepest and most talented roster in years - the team is set to return 17 starters from a season ago.
On top of that, the coaching staff was able to shore up depth at positions of need, such as wide receiver and running back.
That has resulted in an extraordinarily talented roster on paper heading into week one - but who are the top 10 players on the squad as a whole?
Arizona State on SI takes a look at what a potential list of the top 10 players on Arizona State's roster are going into the season - in no particular order:
- Sam Leavitt
- Jordyn Tyson
- Xavion Alford
- C.J. Fite
- Elijah O'Neal
- Ben Coleman
- Keyshaun Elliott
- Keith Abney II
- Kanye Udoh
Leavitt and Tyson are no-brainers - the QB/WR duo could figure to earn All-American honors this season and couls very well end up being high picks in the 2026 NFL draft.
Alford is another no-brainer as the de-facto leader of the Arizona State defense. The former Texas and USC ballhawk is set to enjoy the best season of his collegiate career this season.
Few players on the Arizona State roster possess a ceiling higher than Fite's - who earned All-Big 12 honors last season, and could very well be the best DT to come through the Arizona State program since Will Sutton.
O'Neal joins a line that also features Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith, and Zac Swanson - he could have the most potential to record a double-digit sack season of them all.
Coleman returns to the Sun Devil offensive line and will likely be an All-Big 12 preseason team selection.
Elliott is the other de-facto leader of the Sun Devil defense along with Alford, and will look to create more chaos in the middle of the field this season.
Abney took a major step forward as a sophomore in 2024 after not seeing the field much as a freshman.
Udoh recorded an 1,100 yard season at Army last season, and could be an optimal fit for running backs coach Shaun Aguano.
