What Is Next For Arizona State Recruiting at Defensive Line
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many of the nation's best prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. They have landed many commitments, with players flying off the board at the top of the board for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
They currently sit at a total of 17 commits in the class of 2026. They have yet to land a commitment in the month of July and only landed a few commitments in the month of June. In fact, they have missed on far more prospects than they have landed.
They missed on another major prospect in the 2026 recruiting class on Thursday. The commitment came from a position of significant need. That position is the defensive line position group, where the Sun Devils only hold one commitment at this time.
That commitment is from Ronald Derrick. Derrick is committed to the Sun Devils and pulled the trigger on his commitment in the month of June. After his commitment, the Sun Devils were hopeful to land a commitment to follow, but they have failed that task thus far. They missed on a Massachusetts defensive lineman from Tabor High School.
The high school football star made his commitment between the Maryland Terrapins, UCLA Bruins, Arizona State Sun Devils, Virginia Cavaliers, and the Stanford Cardinals. That prospect being 7th ranked prospect in the state, Marcus Almada. Almada announced his commitment to the UCLA Bruins over the Arizona State Sun Devils, which is a major blow for the Vols.
Almada committed to the Bruins as the 4th player on the defensive line for the Bruins, while the Sun Devils need a defensive lineman badly in addition to their Waco, Texas star. So where do the Arizona State Sun Devils go now?
It starts with opening up their recruiting board, but luckily for them they still have some uncommitted targets up for grabs. Those targets include two Oklahoma High School football teammates, Jae'Lin Battle and Landen Anderson. Anderson and Battle are both priority targets for the Sun Devils, which would be huge gets for the Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils still have many scholarship options on their list to make something happen, but they control their own destiny, as they need to land at least one or two guys just for a bit of security at the position.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.