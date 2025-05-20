Analyst: Sam Leavitt is a Top QB in College Football
2025 could be a monumental year for the Arizona State football program.
The Sun Devils rebounded from a three win season in 2023 with 11 victories last year - and very nearly 12 after finding themselves just one play away from defeating the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl.
Much of the credit for the dramatic turnaround can go to none other than rising star Sam Leavitt.
The Michigan State transfer came alive in the second half of the season - and in many ways catalyzed the offense at key times, namely the victory over UCF when Cam Skattebo was unable to play.
Leavitt has developed quite the fanbase after transferring to Tempe with relatively low expectations surrounding him.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt is among those fans.
Klatt ranked Leavitt as the fourth best quarterback in the nation heading into the beginning of the season in August - high praise for a player who took sparse snaps as a freshman in 2023.
The full top 10 below:
1. Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
2. Arch Manning (Texas)
3. John Mateer (Oklahoma)
4. Leavitt
5. Drew Allar (Penn State)
6. Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)
7. DJ Lagway (Florida)
8. Lanorris Sellers (South Carolina)
9. Luke Altmyer (Illinois)
10. Carson Beck (Miami)
Leavitt joins special company, as Lagway is considered a potential top prospect in the 2027 class, while the remaining 9 could end up being draft picks in next April's draft.
Leavitt's general feel for the game, superb arm strength, and ability to make plays out of structure are just a small handful of reasons why the West Linn, Oregon product is being held in such high regard going into the season opener.
All of these factors coupled with the general media hype has landed the QB in Heisman conversations throughout the offseason, along with perhaps even being seen as a first-round prospect in April as previously mentioned.
Read more on Leavitt's status as a rising star in college football here and here.
As for the season at hand - Leavitt will be handed multiple significant tests throughout the season - from a rebuilt Texas Tech defense that is expected to produce a physical brand of football, to Baylor - who is set to return Sawyer Robertson at the quarterback position this season.
The opening game of Leavitt's redshirt sophomore season is set to be played on August 30.
Please let us know your thoughts on this list when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.