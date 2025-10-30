Marcus Arroyo Opens Up on Offense Fighting Through Adversity
TEMPE -- Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo spoke with media on Wednesday in his weekly obligation - discussing numerous topics, including his offense fighting through injuries and other adversity
To watch the full availability, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of Arroyo's discussion with media on Wednesday.
On Jeff Sims Praise
"Yeah, I mean, it's admirable to him. It's humbling to hear, you know that your players are have the relationship and respect program and culture and leaders and mentors to be able to say I'm here for football, but I'm also here because of the relationship."
On Sam Leavitt's Leadership
"Yeah, I mean, he's, he's, he understands that that role doesn't ever go away, you know? I mean, I think once you're a leader, or you're the you're the guy who's gonna make, help make things go, or you're a catalyst in a program, or you're just a piece, whether you're in sports or business or your family, you don't just disappear. You got to be able to help guys out.
Be able to still learn he's, he can still get a ton of mental reps. We're in there watching film. We're breaking down film. He's taking notes, whether he's playing or not. He's still, he's still asked to be, to do what he's asked to do, to be able to grow both, both on and off the field. And I think that's easy to do with Sam, because he's just obviously a big piece of what we do in every fashion. So being around is this big party, he's awesome to jump during these times."
On Rebounding From Jordyn Tyson Loss
"Yeah, I mean, that's, again, you're hard losing the top guy in your roster, top guy in the country. I mean, it just, it's the reality of it is now you gotta go out and have guys that put demands on other guys and role players and other positions that have to go out there and make some plays. And I think they understand that Malik (McClain) was a great example last week, had some big plays, but he did a nice job in competing his tail off."
On Freshman QB Cameron Dyer
"I think it says a lot about him. I mean, I cleared literally in 48 hours, all sudden, when I hear, get ready to roll and and so again, not a situation that he probably signed up for, or something that, something that you expect to have happened, but it did, and he's been awesome. He's been in he's really diligent. He's been Jeff's right hand guy the whole time. He doesn't miss a meeting.
He's on time. He takes diligent notes. He asks good questions. I'm not surprised that he's able to go out there and be able to take some snaps, or he's staying after 30 minutes after practice and still getting some mental reps. So a young guy who recruited that way and saw some things like that, it's traits..."
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!