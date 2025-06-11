Sophomores to Watch for ASU Football
A bulk of the returning talent that aided in Arizona State reaching the College Football Playoff in 2024 happened to be upperclassman.
While many of the more experienced players did return for at least one more season, it's surely never too early to look towards to the future.
Here are three sophomores that could develop into key contributors for Kenny Dillingham - now or down the road.
MyKeil Gardner
The local Arizona product was one of the best prospects in the state in the class of 2023 - he was an absolute game wrecker at Liberty high school.
Gardner chose to play for the University of Oregon, but an injury riddled 2023 season and not seeing the field much last campaign resulted in a transfer back home.
Now, Gardner has a chance to start on an Arizona State team that could reach the College Football Playoff once again.
Noble Johnson
Johnson was once rated as a four star prospect and top 300 recruit in the country in the class of 2023 out of Rockwall high school in Rockwall, Texas - the talented playmaker chose to begin his collegiate career at Clemson.
Very limited playing time over the last two seasons resulted in a transfer here as well - Johnson will seek to distinguish himself in a competitive position battle.
Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton, Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss, redshirt freshman Zechariah Sample, and senior Malik McClain figure to be the competition for reps this season - only time will tell if the 6'2" wide receiver can get a break in Hines Ward's room.
Montana Warren
Warren is a talented defensive back that hails from Texas - he likely will sit behind names such as Xavion Alford at the safety spot this season, but has potential to start eventually.
From the Sun Devil Athletics website:
"Tall and lean defensive back prospect who uses his length to impact opposing receivers…Matches up well with bigger receivers thanks to his large frame and big body…Multi-talented prospect that is part of a massive haul for the Sun Devils on signing day in the talent-rich state of Texas."
