Arizona State Stars Talk Future of Program, Team Culture
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has built a special program in just three seasons on the job - this is despite ending the regular season with a 23-7 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.
As much was evidenced when star players Malik McClain, Keith Abney II, Chamon Metayer, and Jordan Crook stepped up to participate in the post-game press conference.
To watch the full availability, view below.
Below is a partial transcript from the press conference - with added commentary.
Abney on Team Culture
"I'd say, crazy for us seeing the growth of the program first year being three and nine. Now we we upset about four losses, the change of culture that all these guys, people in my room, the standard here, just changed."
Abney was one of the first commits under Dillingham after the head coach was hired on November 27, 2022. He was originally committed to Utah State before reconsidering - and is now one of the faces of the turnaround, as well as potentially being a high pick in April's NFL draft.
Crook on What Differentiates ASU
"A lot of teams preach family... It's not really, I think that's just what people say. Really feel like here, like you show coaches gonna call you every day. You can just see, like, everything here is ran the right way, like it's really a family culture.
Everybody really cared about each other. Everybody really hang out. Like I said, it's people that care for the mass teams. It's not always the same. He's different. Really, honestly, say, like, you know, the culture here, like the type of love that we got for each other from the top down, like it's just, you can see everybody here, like they're here for each other. They want to be here for each other. Our coaches really care."
Crook knows better than most what it feels like to be valued less than one should be - as he played sparingly at Arkansas to begin his career before transferring to Arizona State. He has become a pillar of the team and community over the last two seasons - starring in a feature linebacker role in the process.
All of the players that participated in the press conference are likely to depart following the bowl game - signifying a trek into the unknown for Dillingham. However, the culture that has been built up over the last three years appears to be going strong.
