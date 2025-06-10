Home Field Advantages That Could Impact Arizona State in 2025
Arizona State is looking to rebuild what was once a fairly significant home field advantage at Mountain America Stadium as the Kenny Dillingham era continues to move forward in Tempe.
The once proud home crowd between the Tempe buttes had grown stale between the end of the Todd Graham era and the end of Herm Edwards' years as head coach - but the advantage is once again being built up off of a College Football Playoff appearance.
What are potential road games that the Sun Devils could struggle in this season with that in mind?
Three home field advantages that could give Arizona State issues in 2025:
3. Colorado
The third spot was up for grabs between Iowa State and Colorado.
Both home fields can be loud. Both locations can be cold and be prone to inclement weather, but Colorado gets the edge due to being a bit later in the season.
Folsom Field holds just over 50,000 spectators, but the crowds have been very active ever since Deion Sanders took over the Buffalo program in 2023.
This could be another 'trap' game for Dillingham and the Sun Devils.
2. Mississippi State
Davis Wade Stadium is notoriously one of the most unique environments in college football - as Bulldogs fans ring cowbells throughout the course of a game.
The hot and humid weather that will likely be around in early September may not impact the Sun Devils like it does others - but the rambunctious crowd makes it a difficult proposition regardless.
The Sun Devils should win due to the talent gap, but it may not be as easy as anticipated.
1. Utah
Rice-Eccles Stadium only holds a capacity of 51,444 - but the crowds are always hostile regardless of being a relatively small stadium compared to other programs with elite home field advantages.
The Utah faithful are known to be some of the rowdiest fans in college football - it has even been noted that rival Brigham Young fans have been upset by the eccentric nature of Utah fans - namely when the Utes are hosting.
The heightened elevation of the stadium can also impact the performance of visiting squads, and it also means the weather can be unpredictable come October.
Read more on if the momentum that Dillingham has built up in a short time will be sustainable here, and three potential impact players that are flying under the radar here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.