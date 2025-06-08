Social Media Reacts To The New Arizona State Commits
The Arizona State Sun Devils are looking to continue their dominance in the 2026 recruiting class, and they have done just that in the past 24 hours, as they have landed two commits in the last 24 hours.
First, they landed the commitment of Siosaiai Leni Lapuaho. Lapuaho is a three-star offensive lineman from Garden City in Garden City, Kansas. Lapuaho committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils over the Kansas State Wildcats, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Arkansas Razorbacks, and many more. He was on a visit this weekend as part of his official visit.
Following Lapuaho's commitment to the Sun Devils, the Sun Devils landed the commitment of their first defensive end in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals. Ronald Derrick is a three-star prospect who committed to the Sun Devils over Rice, UNLV, Northwestern, and many more.
These commits add to the class total as they make up for the 25th and 16th commits in the class. This helps push the class to an even more comfortable position, as they remain the best recruiting class in the Big 12 as the official visit season continues to roll on.
Fans expressed their thoughts and opinions online following the commitment of both of the new Arizona State Sun Devils' commits. Here is what they had to say about both players.
Fans React to Siosaiai Leni Lapuaho's Commitment to Arizona State
A fan said, "Yezzzir! That's what I'm talkin about big DAWG Can't wait to get you out on the field and straight dominate some D-lineman #ForksUp."
Another fan said, "Congratulations and great decision. Let’s get to work! #4’sup."
"Let’s go Uce! We love lineman at ASU. Welcome to the brotherhood #ForksUp," said one fan.
"Proud to have you as a Sun Devil," a proud fan added.
"WELCOME HOME STUD," a fan said with excitement.
Fans React to Ronald Derrick's Commitment to Arizona State
"Yezzzir Huge member of this 2026 recruiting class! Can't wait to watch you put in the work & develop into a (star) at ASU. Welcome to the family big DAWG!n #ForksUp," one fan stated.
"Only getting stronger," another fan added.
A fan said, "Congratulations and Be Great!"
Someone else added, "All the opportunity in the world."
"Absolutely love it! Welcome," said an Arizona State Sun Devils fan.
The Sun Devils will continue to work their way up the ranks as they look forward to building up both a 2026 recruiting class as well as a 2027 recruiting class.
