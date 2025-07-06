55 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The countdown to game one of the 2025 Arizona State football season is on.
The first game of year three of the Kenny Dillingham era is set for the evening of August 30 against in-state FCS foe Northern Arizona.
The anticipation built around this season's squad is difficult to understate - as Dillingham was able to retain 17 starting players from a year ago, alongside the entirety of one of the best coaching staffs in the nation.
Arizona State is expected to enter the matchup as a top-15 ranked squad nationally - to commemorate the 55 day mark until the team ushers in a new year, ASU on SI honors every player who has worn the jersey number 55 during their respective tenures in Tempe.
Manuel Muniz (50)
John Hickman (52-53)
Bart Jankans (54)
Geno Della Libera (55-58)
Carl Vardian (59)
Chris Stetzar (61-63)
Dan Dunn (64-66)
Mike Kennedy (67-69)
Jeff Boland (70)
James Baker (71-73)
Rob Petersen (74-76)
Chris Ruttinger (78)
Joey Lumpkin (79-81)
Bryan Caldwell (82)
Kevin Thomas (83-86)
Ted Friedli (87-88)
Craig Torosian (89)
Chad Ackerley (90-93)
Ryan Reilly (95)
Dave Baumgartner (96)
Joe Cesta (97-98)
Josh Amobi (99-00-01-02)
Mark Washington (03-04)
Wes Evans (06-07)
Jamarr Robinson (08-10 D)
Chris De Armas (10-11 O)
Jason Franklin (12-15)
Christian Westerman (13-14-15)
Corey Smith (16)
Casey Tucker (18)
Omarr Norman-Lott (20-21-22 D)
Danny Valenzuela (22 O)
Much of the excitement built around the 2025 team is predicated around the culture that Dillingham has installed in his time as head coach - defensive lineman Zac Swanson can attest to that, as he said as much in a podcast appearance earlier this offseason.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
The unbreakable culture that has been built up should serve the defending Big 12 champions very well throughout the course of the season.
Read more on a top Leavitt performance from a season ago here, and take a look at where the Sun Devils stack up against the rest of the nation here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the season being just weeks away from beginning for the Sun Devils when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.