Where Does Arizona State Land in Preseason Power Rankings?
Less than 60 days remain until the Arizona State football season kicks off.
With that comes the unexpected conversation surrounding where they should be ranked in national polls ahead of the week one game on August 30.
A rough top 10 based off of various factors - from talent, to depth, to coaching - and where Arizona State lands in the ranking:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
The defending champions remain in the top spot until proven otherwise - they also could be rostering the top two players in the nation in Caleb Downs and Jeremiah Smith.
2. Texas Longhorns
Steve Sarkisian returns a ferocious defense that is headlined by edge rusher Colin Simmons, while the Arch Manning era begins in full force as well.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
Drew Allar and Nicholas Singleton headline a potentially improved offense of a team that made the College Football Playoff Semifinals last season.
4. Clemson Tigers
The Tigers are once again expected to be the class of the ACC behind the fully established Cade Klubnik, a quality defense, and a wide receiver core that has finally returned to standard.
5. Oregon Ducks
Dan Lanning returns a very talented squad that was ranked in the number one spot in various rankings for the majority of the season - Dante Moore is presumed to step in at QB and has a high ceiling.
6. Georgia Bulldogs
Kirby Smart will always field a team that can compete for national titles - the Bulldogs will likely only go as far as new starting QB Gunner Stockton does, however.
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The defending runner-ups nationally have perhpas the biggest question mark at QB of any team in the top 10, but Marcus Freeman has the roster in strong form regardless.
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama's defense should be off-the-charts. Kalen Deboer's second season in Tuscaloosa could come down to how QB Ty Simpson performs.
9. Arizona State Sun Devils
The Sun Devils are notable for returning 17 starters - they could be one of the more balanced teams in the country on both sides of the ball as well. Kenny Dillingham could be a two-time Big 12 champion by the beginning of December.
10. Louisiana State Tigers
This could be a make or break year for Brian Kelly in Baton Rogue. Garrett Nussmeier leads an offense that is likely to be potent.
