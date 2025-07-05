Ranking 2024 Sam Leavitt Performances: #6 Oklahoma State
Sam Leavitt will clearly be the player that headlines the Arizona State football program for at least the next season after taking the nation by storm in 2024.
The redshirt sophomore is coming off of a 29-touchdown season and one in which he secured Big 12 Freshman of the Year - many believe that it is only up from here.
However, as the offseason progresses, ASU on SI takes a look at the season that was - and the series of ranking Leavitt performances continues. This time, Leavitt's phenomenal showing against Oklahoma State on November 2 of 2024 is being highlighted.
Leavitt began the contest in Stillwater with an extremely efficient drive that took under four minutes - which included an 11 yard completion to Chamon Metayer and a pair of completed passes to Jordyn Tyson - including a 22-yard score.
The succeeding drives were largely uneventful, including one in which Leavitt took a 17 yard sack that resulted in a Cowboys touchdown on the following possession.
Leavitt completed a pair of passes to Cam Skattebo and Tyson respectively before the former ran for a 50 yard score. The Cowboys responded once again.
The talented field general closed out the first half with a 30 yard completion to Jake Smith, consecutive completions to Chamon Metayer, and more connections with Tyson - Skattebo eventually scored the touchdown that re-took the lead.
The first scoring drive of the second half following a lengthy weather delay was largely on the back of the running game - save for a 24 yard pass from Leavitt to Skattebo. At this point, the Sun Devils were in firm control with a 28-14 lead.
The next scoring drive featured a six yard Leavitt scramble, a pair of completions to Tyson, a single completion to Troy Omeire, and a 36 yard touchdown to Skattebo to cap off the beginning of the fourth quarter.
A turnover on downs from the Cowboys presented Leavitt with his final scoring drive - he continued to spread the wealth with a completion to Melquan Stovall before the running game did the rest.
All in all, Leavitt threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns - it graded out as another standout game for the star QB.
