Kenny Dillingham Explains ASU's Mindset Heading Into Week 14
TEMPE -- The 25th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) are set to embark on another season-defining contest this week - this time in the variety of the Arizona Wildcats (8-3, 5-3) on Friday night in Tempe.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham expressly views the upcoming matchup as a fresh slate for his team - as he is currently viewing Friday night as a one-game season with an opportunity to tack more games on in the aftermath.
Dillingham's Views on Week 14
“It's a one game season. That's what I told him that in the locker room after Colorado was this a one game season, and we finished the regular season 8-3 we get the bonus game right here, and then whatever's after that, but that's how I view it. And so I think our guys are excited."
"You know, it sucks that we got in at 2:30am on a short week, because we still gave the guys off on pretty much Sunday just because of getting in at 2:30 you know, you don't want to really bring those guys back up and practice. So I told them, you know, we're probably behind a day on them based off the scheduling already on a short week.”
ASU on SI breaks down some major circumstances surrounding the game below - including potential factors that will play into the outcome.
Senior Night in Tempe
This will be the final time that numerous members of the program suit up in front of home fans at Mountain America Stadium.
Among those players are QB Jeff Sims, WR Jordyn Tyson (likely draft bound), RT Max Iheanachor, S Myles "Ghost" Rowser, and LB Keyshaun Elliott.
Each of these players have made an indubitably positive impact on the program, the city of Tempe, and each other - this will certainly be a bittersweet setting that should play into the Sun Devils' favor.
Potential Big 12 Title Game Appearance at Stake
This plays quite well into Dillingham's fresh slate mentality - as the season really does come down to a singular game.
All bets are on if Arizona State does find a way to win - college football is perhaps the most historically chaotic sport of them all. Although it would be a surprise to see BYU or Texas Tech slip up, crazier things have happened in the past.
If Arizona State loses, it will have lost its right to the Territorial Cup and fallen short of lofty goals that followed them before the season, but still can find solace in battling through adversity in a manner that many programs are unable to.
