Which Arizona State Players Are Being Honored on Senior Night?
TEMPE -- The regular season finale is here for the 20th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils - as they are set to host the #25 Arizona Wildcats tonight at Mountain America Stadium.
While the main focus continues to be starting the "new season" with a 1-0 record - something that head coach Kenny Dillingham has discussed at length this week - there is sure to be some emotions that are exhibited in the pre-game senior night festivities, as this is the first time that a high volume of starting-level players are set to run out of eligibility in this new era.
Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player that either will or has potential to be honored later today.
Offensive Players
OL Ben Coleman, QB Jeff Sims, TE Chamon Metayer, WR Malik McClain, OL Josh Atkins, OL Jimeto Obigbo, OL Max Iheanachor, OL Kyle Scott, WR Coben Bourguet, TE Cameron Harpole, potentially WR Jordyn Tyson
This is the unfortunate culmination of rostering players in college football. As many as 10 key contributors this season will depart following this season - this isn't even accounting for QB Sam Leavitt, who still has an uncertain future.
While Tyson's future is unclear as well, it appears to be an inevitability that he declares for the 2026 NFL draft.
Defensive Players
DL Anthonie Cooper, DL Elijah O'Neal, DL Clayton Smith, DB Kyndrich Breedlove, DB Nyland Green, DB Adama Fall, DB Xavion Alford, LB Zyrus Fiaseu, DL Prince Dorbah, LB Krew Jackson, DL Ian Shewell, DL Justin Wodtly, LB Jordan Crook, LB Keyshaun Elliott, DB Myles "Ghost" Rowser, DL Jacob Rich Kongaika, potentially DB Keith Abney II & DL C.J. Fite
Ditto for the defensive side of the ball, as there are countless players that have contributed an incredible amount over recent seasons.
There is a possibility that Fiaseu and Alford return, as both have the ability to secure more eligibility following season-ending injuries. Abney and Fite are both juniors - they are potentially NFL draft prospects heading into April as well.
Beyond this, the main edge rushing rotation that has been in place this season will be departing the program as well.
Special Teams Players
K Jesus Gomez, LS Cade Davis, LS Tyler Wigglesworth
Gomez has been a major addition to the team this season, as he has been one of the most reliable kickers in the nation this season - holding three game-winning kicks to his name should cement the senior as a program legend.
