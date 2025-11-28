All Sun Devils

Which Arizona State Players Are Being Honored on Senior Night?

There are several Sun Devils that are set to play their final game in front of the home crowd tonight.

Kevin Hicks

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
/ Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The regular season finale is here for the 20th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils - as they are set to host the #25 Arizona Wildcats tonight at Mountain America Stadium.

While the main focus continues to be starting the "new season" with a 1-0 record - something that head coach Kenny Dillingham has discussed at length this week - there is sure to be some emotions that are exhibited in the pre-game senior night festivities, as this is the first time that a high volume of starting-level players are set to run out of eligibility in this new era.

Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player that either will or has potential to be honored later today.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Ben Coleman (62) waits to snap the ball during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Offensive Players

OL Ben Coleman, QB Jeff Sims, TE Chamon Metayer, WR Malik McClain, OL Josh Atkins, OL Jimeto Obigbo, OL Max Iheanachor, OL Kyle Scott, WR Coben Bourguet, TE Cameron Harpole, potentially WR Jordyn Tyson

This is the unfortunate culmination of rostering players in college football. As many as 10 key contributors this season will depart following this season - this isn't even accounting for QB Sam Leavitt, who still has an uncertain future.

While Tyson's future is unclear as well, it appears to be an inevitability that he declares for the 2026 NFL draft.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) gets congratulation froths team mates wide receiver Malik McClain (12) after winning 19-25 over Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Players

DL Anthonie Cooper, DL Elijah O'Neal, DL Clayton Smith, DB Kyndrich Breedlove, DB Nyland Green, DB Adama Fall, DB Xavion Alford, LB Zyrus Fiaseu, DL Prince Dorbah, LB Krew Jackson, DL Ian Shewell, DL Justin Wodtly, LB Jordan Crook, LB Keyshaun Elliott, DB Myles "Ghost" Rowser, DL Jacob Rich Kongaika, potentially DB Keith Abney II & DL C.J. Fite

Ditto for the defensive side of the ball, as there are countless players that have contributed an incredible amount over recent seasons.

There is a possibility that Fiaseu and Alford return, as both have the ability to secure more eligibility following season-ending injuries. Abney and Fite are both juniors - they are potentially NFL draft prospects heading into April as well.

Beyond this, the main edge rushing rotation that has been in place this season will be departing the program as well.

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrates during the third quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Special Teams Players

K Jesus Gomez, LS Cade Davis, LS Tyler Wigglesworth

Gomez has been a major addition to the team this season, as he has been one of the most reliable kickers in the nation this season - holding three game-winning kicks to his name should cement the senior as a program legend.

Arizona State kicker Jesus Gomez (35) kicks a field goal against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.