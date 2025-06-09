Three Potential Arizona State Breakout Players
Kenny Dillingham is entering year three of his time as head coach at Arizona State on the top of the world.
The program climbed out of a rough 2023 season by posting an 11-3 record in a statement to the rest of the college football world.
A vast majority of the attention is currently going to potential future first round draft picks Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - along with established veteran talents such as safey Xavion Alford.
The old adage of "the whole is greater than the sum of its parts" is all too real in the context of the 2025 Sun Devils despite the star talent in place - the depth pieces will be absolutely vital to another successful season.
Three Sun Devils that could break out and become key cogs within the roster as the season progresses:
Elijah O'Neal
O'Neal had a breakout season of sorts in 2024 - totaling four sacks and five passes defensed while appearing in every game.
Still, much of that production was isolated to opposite poles of the season - the talented defensive lineman could take another step forward with more consistency this time around.
That could end up being a reality - as the Sun Devils return multiple players on the line, Prince Dorbah appears to be healthy, and depth was addressed via the transfer portal.
Kyson Brown
Brown could very well be sitting below Army transfer Kanye Udoh on the depth chart come week one against Northern Arizona on August 30.
Brown could remain a potential X-factor within the offense as a number two back as evidenced by his work done last season.
The junior played a key role in victories over Oklahoma State and UCF - the latter in absence of Cam Skattebo. He also ran for 100 yards in the runaway victory over Arizona to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.
AJ Ia
The four star freshman tight end will likely sit behind senior Chamon Metayer on the depth chart this season.
That doesn't mean the talented California native can't make an impact on the 2025 squad.
Ia's 6'6" frame is incredibly reminiscent of NFL legend Rob Gronkowski - Ia could certainly be a sleeper when it comes to being a key contributor on what should be a great Arizona State team.
