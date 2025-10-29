Jeff Sims Previews Start and Challenge vs. Iowa State
TEMPE -- Arizona State QB Jeff Sims spoke with the media following Tuesday's practice after head coach Kenny Dillingham confirmed that he would start in place of Sam Leavitt this Saturday against Iowa State.
To watch the full availability, view below.
A partial transcript of Sims' talk with media on Tuesday is below.
On Receiving Full Week of First Team Reps
"Yeah, it's pretty cool. You know, you know, I've been ready for this moment since I got here. You know, that's what they brought me back for. So just staying ready whenever my time came is most important."
On Moving Past Loss to Houston
"I've been told that I'm kind of hard on myself. Sometimes I don't really feel too good about how Saturday went, because we didn't win, you know, but just coming into practice, making sure we fix every mistake that we had Saturday, and just cleaning up some things, and then making sure we get the timing down and making sure we get everything right for Saturday is gonna be good."
On Deciding to Stay at Arizona State
"Not gonna lie, it was really Dilly and (Marcus) Arroyo. I like being around them. They're smart coaches, you know, I've learned a lot from them since I've been here. And then, you know, I'm a faith driven man, so I mean, I just know my family and I, we talked about it, we prayed about it, we just felt like this was the best place to stay."
On Resilience of ASU Team
"Yeah, this team been like that since I've been here, you know, even with us being down 24 going into the fourth quarter, then having a chance to go down and drive it to tie the game. And this team don't ever quit, you know. So, I mean, that was that just shows that just speaks volume about our team."
On QB Cam Dyer Being Cleared to Play
"You know, that's a little bro, you know? So, I mean, Cam, I'm not gonna lie, he prepares every week like he's a starter, even when he was not clear when he was hurt, he was just, he's just that type of guy. He's the same person. Every day. He comes to work, and I'm not really worried about anything. Like, if anything was happening, he had to go in the game, I wouldn't be worried."
On Embracing Opportunity
"I'm just blessed for the opportunity to be here. So I just look at it like that. Look at it with humility, and just come out here and enjoy the process. You know, you got to love the game, and that's what I love the game. So just coming out here and enjoying the process every day and being ready for my moment, that's my job."
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!