73 Days Until ASU Kickoff - Who Has Worn Number?
The 2024 season for Arizona State football is now in the rearview mirror - the 11-3 record and Big 12 title is something to carry into the 2025 season, but the 12-game slate at hand is the only focus of Kenny Dillingham and staff.
Now, only 73 days remain until the program kicks off the brand new season against FCS foe Northern Arizona in Tempe.
While a large part of the focus will lay on star players such as Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - the offensive line needs requisite credit as well.
In honor of the 73 days that are set to pass before the beginning of the season - a look at every player to ever wear the number for the program:
Gene Laird (53)
Ken Kerr (55)
Summer Smith (56-57)
Bill Steverson (58)
Ernest Hegi (59)
David Sampson (61)
Bob Gaskell (62-64)
Larry Hendershot (65-66)
Cecil Abono (67)
Gary Tolmachoff (70)
Dave Granell (71)
Harold Slemmer (72-74)
Jay Coffey (76)
Marcus Watts (78)
Ron Sowers (79-82)
Danny Villa (83-86)
Scott Veach (87)
Mark Hayes (88-90)
Greg Thurston (92-93)
Thomas Schmidt (95-98-99)
Paul Glass (00-01)
Chaz White (02)
Robert Gustavis (04, 06-07)
Zach Schlink (08)
Aderious Simmons (10)
Vi Teofilo (11-13-14-15)
Cohl Cabral (17-18-19)
Isaia Glass (21-22)
The most prominent names here for many Sun Devil fans are likely Cabral and Glass - Cabral was potentially the most reliable lineman during his three seasons as a starting tackle, while Glass was a local product that departed the team mid-season in 2022 before transferring to now Big-12 rival Oklahoma State.
The culture has improved dramatically since Glass left the program - as many have corroborated in recent years - including current DL Zac Swanson.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
Redshirt freshman Terrell Kim will rock number 73 this season - here's to hoping he can be a major contributor to the future of Sun Devil football.
