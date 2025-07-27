Previewing Arizona State's LB Room
The 2025 Arizona State football campaign is now officially under five weeks from beginning.
The Sun Devils are set to kickoff the new campaign on August 30 when in-state rival Northern Arizona comes to Tempe - one of the most anticipated seasons in the history of the program will be ushered in with the contest.
As the season comes closer, ASU on SI will continue to provide a brief preview of every position group on the roster - highlighting core players and what to expect.
The linebacker group is one of the more talented on the roster, but they do not receive the attention that is deserved from the outside world.
A brief rundown of LB coach A.J. Cooper's group:
Core Group: Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook, Zyrus Fiaseu, Tate Romney
Elliott is one of the pronounced leaders of the Sun Devil defense after transferring from New Mexico State following the 2023 season. The now senior made a significant impact throughout the majority of the 2024 campaign - with some of his strongest performances coming against Wyoming, Texas State, Brigham Young, and Texas.
Crook was seen as a reclimation project after departing from Arkansas - he formed a dynamic pairing with Elliott behind standout athleticism and being serviceable all-around.
Fiaseu remains one of the most underrated players on the Sun Devil roster - the senior is yet another player that transferred to Tempe ahead of 2024. While Fiaseu didn't record the same sack production that he did at San Diego State with Arizona State, he did provide standout run support and was reliable from start to finish during his junior campaign.
Romney was extremely productive in 2023 after transferring from BYU, but missed a significant amount of time last season due to injury. He remains a valuable depth piece within the linebacker room.
The first opportunity to see this wildly talented group during the new campaign on a full scale is September 6 against Mississippi State.
