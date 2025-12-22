Arizona State Senior Officially Begins NFL Path

TEMPE -- Another Arizona State senior is officially attempting to make their NFL dream a reality.

Arizona State LB Keyshaun Elliott, who has been a fixture within the program over the last two seasons, officially announced his declaration for the 2026 NFL draft on Saturday afternoon, while also committing to participate in the Senior Bowl this weekend.

Elliott, 22, has become a defined leader and star contributor for the program since transferring from New Mexico State after his sophomore season in 2023 - forming a dynamic duo with Arkansas transfer Jordan Crook.

Elliott's Impact at ASU

Elliott began his career as an unheralded two-star recruit before opting to transfer out of New Mexico State in the aftermath of a season that featured 111 tackles, six pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

The Richmond, Missouri native made an immediate impact in 2024, as he totaled 65 tackles, two sacks, and an interception. He followed this up with a season in which he secured 98 tackles and two pass deflections - while also pacing the team with seven sacks.

All in all, Elliott was an incredibly productive player over two seasons, with his leadership becoming a pillar of the team as well - as he served on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Elliott will go down as one of the better linebackers out of Tempe in recent seasons, joining stars such as Carl Bradford and Merlin Robertson.

What Lies Ahead in Elliott's Future?

It's unclear as to what Elliott intends to do as far as participating in the Sun Bowl against Duke on December 31 - if he decides to go, it will be an incredible send-off to a highly impactful player over the last two seasons.

Elliott will obviously participate in the Senior Bowl in January, while also having potential to compete in the NFL Combine in February and almost certainly participating in Arizona State's Pro Day ahead of the draft.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What Does Arizona State do at LB Position in 2026?

Elliott and Crook leave behind tons of impact and leadership within AJ Cooper's room.

However, the Sun Devils feel very confident in a trio of players that will be thrust into key roles next season - senior Zyrus Fiaseu, who is set to return for one more season after suffering a season-ending injury in September, soon-to-be junior Martell Hughes, who showed measured growth during the 2025 season, and freshman Isaiah Iosefa, who played sparingly this campaign.

