Sun Devils' Keith Abney Remaining Focused on the Now
Few members of the Arizona State football program have broken out from Kenny Dillingham's first recruiting class quite like Keith Abney II.
The criminally underrated cornerback out of Texas was originally committed to play for Utah State before a turn of fate steered his path to Tempe.
Abney was pursued heavily by a new Dillingham hire by the name of Bryan Carrington - who has consistently utilized his deep ties to Texas to the program's advantage.
Abney was offered a scholarship by the Sun Devils on December 10 - less than two weeks after Dillingham took over, before taking a visit on the 16th and committing on the 21st.
The rest is history - a breakout 2024 season as a starting outside CB alongside Javan Robinson has Arizona State fans and NFL draft experts bullish when it comes to anticipating what comes next.
As stated above - Abney has received substantial attention in recent months as a potential 'riser' in the 2026 NFL draft - a player that is under-the-radar now that could see an extreme boost in draft stock in the following months.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham brought that very notion up during Abney's talk with media on Wednesday when the cornerback responded briefly, but firmly - with a smile.
"I just wanna be a Sun Devil, man."
The team-centric approach that Abney has taken has become commonplace within the locker room as a whole - that is a complete reversal of the culture that was fostered under Herm Edwards.
The secondary is expected to be one of the most talented position groups on the entire Sun Devil roster - Abney's selfless approach to the game should compliment Robinson, as well as safeties Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser.
The first opportunity for Arizona State fans to see Abney in action this season is on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
