BREAKING: Arizona State Loses Crucial Recruiting Battle To Arizona
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to become a true factor in the recruiting world when it comes to targeting the best of the best from all over, especially out west with them and fellow schools around the area.
They have been targeting prospects from many different classes, but it is no secret that the class of 2026 takes priority not just for the Arizona State Sun Devils but the rest of the nation as well.
The Sun Devils have many commitments in the class. In fact, they have a total of 17 commits in the 2026 class (according to 247Sports). Among this list are players such as Jake Fette and Cardae Mack.
Fette is a very talented commit from the state of Texas. He is the QB commit and the highest-rated commit in the 2026 class for the Sun Devils. He has true five-star talent, and has a chance to make an early impact for the Sun Devils and coach Kenny Dillingham.
He is joined by Cardae Mack at the top of the list who is a Texas high school football star from Humble, Texas. This is just the tip of the iceberg with many commits on both of the offensive and defensive side. While there are many great things going for the Sun Devils, there is bad that comes with that as well.
The Sun Devils have missed on many of their targets as well, including a miss on a prospect whom announced his commitment to a program on Saturday, July 5th.
This announcement came as EDGE rusher/defensive lineman Keytrin Harris announced his commitment, but it wouldn't come to the Arizona State Sun Devils. he made his choice between the Arizona State Sun Devils, Arizona Wildcats, UCLA Bruins, and others.
Harris announced his decision as he will be joining the Arizona Wildcats class from the state of Arizona. The talented prospect is one of the better prospects in their class, but it is no secret that Arizona State fans are going to hate how this unfolded. The Sun Devils target going to their rival is not a great situation, but luckily many of their top targets remain uncommitted at this time. They will be hopeful for some positive news to follow after missing out on someone who has been a target for quite some time.
Let us know your thoughts on Harris when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.