Kenny Dillingham Opens Up Reasoning Behind Arizona State Loss
TEMPE -- The 20th ranked Arizona State Sun Devils officially finished the 2025 regular season with a mark of 8-4 following a disappointing 23-7 loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Friday night.
The Arizona State defense held up very well for the most part and handed the offense opportunities to take back the game - the unit simply just didn't convert in key spots.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham discussed why Arizona State dropped the game following the game - giving credit to the Wildcats in the process.
Why Did Arizona State Lose?
“5 turnovers. That's a lot. We gave them short fields. We had a really good pump block, but we didn't get him to punt enough because of the short fields, and the turnovers negated the punt block that we felt really good about. They stopped the run pretty well for the most part, but we didn't have enough plays, and when you don't have enough plays and your time of possession is 40-19:59, that's because of turnovers.
Then they get to wear on your defense, so if the defense would have played less snaps, they would have played better statistically, even though they already played really well. But when you turn the ball over 5 times, you give them short fields, and then we didn't flip field position special teams – all of those things put your defense’s back against the wall. You can't have 5 turnovers.”
The fact of the matter here is simple - it's extraordinarily difficult to win a game in which the opponent has possession of the ball for double the amount of time. It's equally difficult to come away with a win off of five turnovers - especially when many of them stalled out promising drives.
The Wildcats played extremely well in their own right, especially defensively, but it's also undeniable that Arizona State committed numerous self-inflicted mistakes.
What is Ahead For Sun Devils?
Arizona State is no longer in the running for the Big 12 title, with its bowl game fate still up in the air.
The Holiday Bowl is unlikely for the Sun Devils at this point - it appears as if either the Sun Bowl or LA Bowl will be the ultimate destination for 8-4 Arizona State. The announcement of the stop will come next Sunday - until then, Arizona State fans should reflect on the season while also looking forward into the future.
