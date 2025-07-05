EXCLUSIVE: Ca'ron "Prime" Williams Details His Arizona State Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have a rich history when it comes to offering prospects in the earlier classes. This is what makes them so special and even gives them a head start in the recruiting world, which many firmly believe drives the team to be better as a whole. This is why those who recruit the best are the best.
The Sun Devils recently started offering the class of 2028, which is a class where the schools can not contact the player directly and can only talk to a prospect when he is on a visit. One of the players they offered is California high school star Ca'ron "Prime" WIlliams who holds an offer from many of the top schools in the nation. Some of the schools he holds an offer from include Arizona State, North Carolina, Maryland, and many others.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his offer, recruitment, and plenty more.
"It’s means a lot to me and my family. That was one of my biggest offers at the time I received it," the talented Arizona State Sun Devils nicknamed Prime stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer.
The talented recruit has a coach in mind with whom he is looking forward to building a relationship, as he is looking forward to working with one of the Sun Devils' most popular coaches.
"I’m forward to building a relationship with Coach Carrington."
Will the prospect visit the Arizona State Sun Devils? He details more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Yes I plan to visit during the season for a game of at the latest next offseason."
While it is still early in his recruitment, the prospect doesn't hold any standings at the time.
"I don’t have no schools standing out right now. It’s still early in my recruitment," said the talented prospect.
What comes to mind when the prospect thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils?
"I think of hard nose, fast, and championship football."
Despite not having any standing, the Sun Devils are still in a good spot with Williams. He explains why this is the case with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"The Arizona State Sun Devils stand in a good spot with me because that was one of my first offers, plus it’s a great program and close to home."
