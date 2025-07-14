Arizona State Quietly Building Up TE Position Long Term
The 2025 Arizona State football roster is as deep and talented as any that has come through Tempe in many years.
While position groups such as the quarterback spot, defensive line, and the secondary have been highlighted to be in great spots now/moving forward, Jason Mohns has not received nearly enough credit for building up a tight end room that is set for several years into the future.
A look at what's in store for the tight end room in the present and future:
Chamon Metayer
Metayer is a serious All-Conference candidate heading into the season a year after recording 306 yards and five touchdowns in a security blanket role for Sam Leavitt.
The Cincinnati transfer only has one season of eligibility left, but he has this season set in terms of being a quality starting player - while setting the foundation for the future as well.
AJ Ia
Ia could seriously slot in as a starter from day one if not for Metayer.
The freshman out of Southern California is built in a similar manner as Rob Gronkowski was going into college, while possessing the requisite blend of speed, hands, and IQ to be an effective player from early on in his career.
Jayden Fortier
Fortier was a four star recruit and the best player in the state of Washington out of the 2024 class.
He was pursued by Oregon, Auburn, Arizona, Utah, and others outside of Arizona State - but ultimately selected the Sun Devils in the summer of 2023.
Fortier often gets lost in the fray of a great group, but Mohns could have another great player on deck here.
Landen Miree
Miree committed to play for the Sun Devils just days ago.
The 2026 talent out of Cincinnati, Ohio could factor in the Arizona State offense as a freshman, but more likely projects to be the 'guy' in 2027 or even 2028.
Arizona State remains committed to not only building the roster in the present - they are looking at the next several seasons at all times.
