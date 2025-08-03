Arizona State Commit Discusses Recruiting Process, More
The last year has been a whirlwind for the Arizona State Sun Devils football progrm.
Year two of the Kenny Dillingham era was entered with subdued expectations after a three win 2023 season - the team obviously shot past projections to seucre 11 victories.
The tangible on-field success, track record of player development amongst the coaching staff, and other selling points such as weather could all be major drawing points for future recruits.
Enter Landen Miree - a coveted tight end recruit in the 2026 class out of Cincinnati. Miree committed to play for Arizona State in mid-July after a chance recruiting visit.
Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ was joined by Miree in recent days to discuss the latter's commitment to play for the Sun Devils - including the story behind the program getting a visit from him, his thoughts on the campus, and why tight ends coach Jason Mohns was a driving force behind that choice.
On how the visit came to be:
"So, I actually was on my way to Oregon for a visit, and we had a four hour layover... I wanna go to Arizona State, check em' out."
On the campus:
"It was a beautiful campus... I never saw a campus as great as ASU's and like I said it was a real quick visit, after watching my film they offered me and then went on my way."
On his connection with Mohns:
"The first visit I only got to talk to coach Mohns and Trent Burch... coach Mohns had to rush over there."
Miree is now set to join a deep group that Mohns has assembled - including current freshmen AJ Ia and Jayden Fortier, along with transfer Khamari Anderson. Miree has as good of a chance as anyone to break out and make it to the top of the depth chart - the Arizona State roster building strategy continues to be a winning formule for Dillingham.
Read more on Dillingham being pleased with the Sun Devils' effort in Friday's practice compared to the previous day here, and on what the three key position battles are at the moment according to ASU on SI here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the future recruiting prospects of the Arizona State football program when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!