What Are Key Position Battles for Arizona State Football?
TEMPE -- Day three of Arizona State fall camp for the upcoming football season is now in the books - the Sun Devils are now exactly four weeks away from ushering in the new season.
The 2025 roster could very well be the most talented in many years - that potential inherently invites competition, and there are still a few select spots that are up for grabs despite many players that are returning.
What are the positions of focus when it comes to battling for spots high on the depth chart?
Before truly starting the conversation - the third string quarterback battle is one to watch - as Michael "Butter" Tollefson, Cameron Dyer - who coach Dillingham believes will be fully cleared to play within a month, and Christian Hunt are in a battle to see who sits behind senior Jeff Sims. The victor of the battle has a high chance of competing for the starting position in the future.
The three position battles with the most intrigue surrounding them:
Running Back
Army transfer Kanye Udoh, returning backup Kyson Brown, and the redshirted Raleek Brown are also in a three-way battle to see who the lead back in Tempe will be this season.
It's difficult to tell who has the upper hand at times - as all three are receiving roughly the same amount of reps - but Kyson has taken steps to distinguish himself in spurts.
That isn't to say the others haven't impressed - Raleek has been explosive and superb as a pass catcher, while Udoh is as steady as they come, even securing a massive catch in the intermediate pass game during Friday's practice.
This could be the position group that defines the 2025 Sun Devils - and the team is in great shape in that regard.
Nickelback
Montana Warren and Kyndrich Breedlove are assumed to be the pair of players that are duking it out to replace departed starter Shamari Simmons - the lone 2024 starting player on the defensive side of the ball that did not return.
Breedlove likely has the upper hand, but DC Brian Ward has alluded to the fact that nothing is set in that regard until the opening kickoff on August 30.
Wide Receiver
Arizona State could have an abundance of riches at the wide receiver position in year two under Super Bowl winner Hines Ward - a far-cry from a season ago.
Jordyn Tyson is the clear focal point of this group. Behind him, anything can go.
Jaren Hamilton has thoroughly impressed in recent months. The Alabama transfer was a standout of Friday's practice and could earn a much more sizable role than was previously expected. Jalen Moss brings stability to the position and will serve as a possession receiver. Malik McClain, Zechariah Sample, and Noble Johnson also are factors in the position battle.
These position battles should be posted with much more clarity by the season opener.
