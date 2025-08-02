Kenny Dillingham Discusses Bounce-back Arizona State Practice
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State season is now exactly four weeks away from reaching an official beginning.
The Sun Devils have embarked on fall camp over the last three days to prepare for the season that is to be - having already put out a practice session that left head coach Kenny Dillingham displeased on Thursday.
Friday left a much different tone in Dillingham's media availability.
When asked about the response on Friday to a rough Thursday practice:
"It was awesome. Back and forth all day, competitive, energetic, working to get better, staying off the ground, playing, you know, like we're a veteran team. So, a lot of positives today."
The practice did run smoothly and there was once again a sizable sum of standout players on Friday - there have typically been different names each day as far as the standouts have been concerned.
On the pick six that QB Sam Leavitt threw during 7-on-7's:
"We weren't quite on the same page on offense. We got to get a little more on the same page, especially on underneath routes on early downs, right? So that was just more of a communication thing as it was just a bad play. We got to be on the same page."
Dillingham's trademark honesty is a breath of fresh air in college football - he will always hold his team accountable, even when they are playing well out have a strong practice output.
Dillingham proceeded to make a lighthearted comment when asked about if the "Activate the Valley" phrase has been trademarked:
"It was actually trademarked by the Board of Regents like the day I said it."
The 35 year old head coach has been hyper-fixated on turning the program culture under Herm Edwards completely around - that phrase has always been at the forefront of those efforts.
Arizona State returns to the traditional practice schedule on Monday - and fans will get to hear from Dillingham again at the conclusion of that session.
The Sun Devils officially begin the new campaign on August 30 against Northern Arizona and usher in the Big 12 title defense against Baylor on September 20.
