Will Arizona State Land Top TE Recruit?
Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils football program seem to continue to secure victories by the day - from the recruiting trail to the manner in which the college football world views the program.
The developments that have followed the program over the last two-plus years have been nothing short of incredible - the program went from enjoying a 'feel-good' story of hiring Dillingham to lead the program out of a dark period to shocking the nation in what became a remarkable run to the college football playoff.
Everyone is paying attention to what is being built in Tempe now.
Just a day after securing a commitment from 2026 CB prospect DeQuwan Dunn, the Sun Devils could be in strong position to secure the services of highly regarded 2026 TE Landen Miree out of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Per Rivals National Recruiting analyst Greg Smith:
"Arizona State is surging with four-star Ohio tight end Landen Miree after his official visit."
Miree spoke about how the program has left an impression on him following his official visit - along with praising how ASU TE coach Jason Mohns has handled the process.
"They took care of my family and I. They are climbing back in the race. The plan and football part hasn’t changed since day one. They are very high on the list."
The Sun Devils are currently in heavy competition with Washington, Florida State, Cincinnati, North Carolina, and Auburn.
The recent surge of recruiting victories in the midst of Dillingham expanding the scope of the program's efforts as the brand continues to grow is a testament to the culture that has been built and will continue to grow in the coming years.
Dillingham's high school classes are still working on gaining traction, but the 35-year old has done undeniably phenomenal work in the transfer portal - as he brought Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Cam Skattebo, and Prince Dorbah - among others to Tempe in what has become a display of player development.
As far as the 2025 season, the Sun Devils are set to enter the season as one of the highest ranked squads in the preseason AP Poll, along with being the presumed favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions.
Arizona State kicks off the season on August 30 in Tempe against Northern Arizona.
