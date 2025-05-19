2026 CB Recruit Commits to Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils football program secured a key commitment from the 2026 class on Monday morning in what will be Kenny Dillingham's fourth recruiting cycle.
DaQuwan Dunn - a 6'0" cornerback out of Richardson, Texas - committed to the Sun Devils today after taking an official visit with the program, via Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source.
Dunn had originally been offered by cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington a year ago - the competition to acquire his services was fierce, as ASU beat out Oklahoma State, Iowa, Texas Tech, Missouri, and others. The Texas native's visit to Tempe for a November game is reportedly what put Dillingham and co. in the driver's seat to win the recruiting battle.
"Dunn visited Tempe last November to watch the Sun Devils beat BYU in their final home game of the season. It was a trip that elevated the Sun Devils into the driver's seat in his recruitment."
This commitment is also a symbol of Arizona State's increased staying power in the state of Texas, as Karpman also noted that seven of ASU's 13 commitments in the 2026 class are out of the state - on the flip side, there are six programs within the Big 12 that have fewer than seven total commitments.
This follows a period of uncertainty in Tempe after recruiting violations flipped the program upside down - a self-imposed postseason ban in 2023 and scholarship reductions were ultimately handed out for the actions of the previous coaching staff, but Dillingham adapted in short order.
The rest is history - Arizona State is once again a destination that prospective recruits are drawn to due to location, the track record of player development from the current staff, and a much clearer path to instant playing time compared to a program such as Alabama.
The continued momentum is an extremely positive sign for the program in 2026 - as some publications believe the Sun Devils have one of the very best recruiting classes to this point, and the program is in the running for four star receiver Devin Fitzgerald, who will commit to a school on July 5.
One thing is certain in a Big 12 that could be viewed as being wide-open on a yearly basis - Arizona State has risen from the ashes left behind by Herm Edwards, and the program is sure to play in numerous games of enormous magnitude in the coming years.
