Arizona State Making Push for No. 1 JUCO Prospect
As Early National Signing Day approaches, Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils' recruiting staff have been targeting a few Junior College (JUCO) prospects as they look to add proven talent to their 2026 class.
Arizona State recently offered the No. 1-ranked JUCO recruit in the class and plans to host him on an official visit (OV) this weekend as the Sun Devils begin to emerge as a serious contender to secure his commitment.
Arizona State Emerges as a Contender For No. 1 JUCO Prospect
On November 11, Arizona State extended an offer to David Chukwuemeka, a three-star JUCO defensive lineman out of East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles, California.
Chukwuemeka began his college athletic career as a basketball player at UC Merced. After an injury, he decided to try football and enrolled at East Los Angeles. Since the start of the season, he's quickly attracted interest from many Division I programs, with Arizona State being his 20th offer.
When the Sun Devils offered Chukwuemeka, they quickly moved to the top of his list. In an interview with Rivals' Adam Gorney, the 6'7", 280-pound defensive lineman explained that he had been in contact with Arizona State's staff for some time before Dillingham finally offered him.
- “So they have been in contact with me for a while, and their head coach finally gave me the chance to come play football for them,” Chukwuemeka told Gorney.
According to Gorney, shortly after Arizona State extended an offer to Chukwuemeka, he canceled an upcoming OV with Michigan State this weekend and replaced it with a trip to Tempe. That move highlights the defensive lineman's strong interest in the Sun Devils. With a good OV, the program could move even higher on his list.
Chukwuemeka would be an excellent addition to Arizona State's 2026 class. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the country, the No. 1 JUCO defensive lineman, and the No. 1 JUCO recruit from California.
Although he's relatively new to football, having only learned about the quarterback position a few months ago, he's had an excellent season at East Los Angeles. In eight games, Chuekwuemeka has recorded 35 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.
While he still needs development as a player, he has the size, strength, and raw tools to make an immediate impact on Arizona State's defense in 2026. The Sun Devils are expected to host many prospects on campus this weekend for their game against West Virginia. However, no visit will be as important as Chukwuemeka's.
