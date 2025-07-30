Why Arizona State OC is Among Best in Nation
One of the many home-run hires Kenny Dillingham has made since taking over as head coach of the Arizona State football program is current offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.
Arroyo took over the role at the conclusion of the Sun Devils' 2023 season to replace Beau Baldwin - who did not work out for the program.
Arroyo did wonders for the Arizona State offense a season ago - finding numerous innovative ways to secure wins throughout the season despite facing numerous roadblocks along the way.
The result of last season once again re-inserted the former UNLV head coach firmly into discussions about leading another program again before signing an extension - staying in Tempe has the 45 year old has him seen as one of the best coordinators in the sport.
Below, ASU on SI takes a look at why Arroyo is such a master of his craft.
Experience as Head Coach
Arroyo spent three seasons as a head coach at UNLV as mentioned above.
Although he only finished the tenure with a 7-23 record, he gained invaluable experience as a recruiter, in-game manager, and as a leader - those have all translated to the OC role with the Sun Devils.
Arroyo is a completely different coach than he was a decade ago and it showed over the course of Arizona State's 14 game season.
Had Worked With Great QB's Pre-Leavitt
Arroyo's first experience with an incredibly talented quarterback was with Zach Maynard at Cal Barkely in 2011 - while Mike Glennon enjoyed some of the most success he saw at the NFL level with the Sun Devil OC as his coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.
The most pronounced point of Arroyo's track record was when he coached current NFL superstar Justin Herbert at Oregon. The QB became a first round draft prospect under Arroyo.
Incredibly Adaptive
Arroyo proved to be incredibly innovative, able to adapt to different scenarios, and to see Sam Leavitt's development through.
Whether it was utilizing the tight end position more frequently, diling up trick plays in unexpected moments, or putting trust in a freshman quarterback to win games for his team - Arroyo is extremely adept regardless of the situation that is at hand.
