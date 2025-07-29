Why Analyst is Buying Stock in Arizona State
The Arizona State football program is no longer off of any radar heading into the 2025 season.
The Sun Devils famously made one of the most shocking rises in recent college football history - going from three victories to 11 and a College Football Playoff appearance.
This has lead to a mixed bag of discourse surrounding the program - one respected college football analyst has been bullish on the team the entire offseason.
David Pollack took to his 'See Ball Get Ball' podcast to lament on why he believes in the program now and moving forward - particularly with this season's offense in mind.
"I also get Sam Leavitt. I get his running ability. And I get an offense with creativity. Like, I get an offense that knows how to space it and use the whole field, use the screen game, you know, manufacture things when you need to, that plays aggressive. Big 12 championship game, early in that game against Iowa State, going for it on fourth down and throwing bootlegs, you know... that's why I think it's easy to trust this offense. There's not a Skattebo, but there's a bunch of guys that I think can fill that void."
Pollack's belief in the Sun Devils' offense is well-founded and based in reason. Leavitt will have a different level of comfortability in year two of being in Dillingham's offensive structure and under Marcus Arroyo as a playcaller. Jordyn Tyson headlines a wide receiver group that should be improved across the board. Chamon Metayer headlines a wonderfully talented and deep tight end room that is being utilized on a much more consistent basis as of late. Perhaps the most vital factor in the Arizona State offense reaching new heights is the fact that four offensive line starters are returning.
The infrastructure is in place for the Arizona State offense to take a leap into the upper-echelon of the college game, but the games must be played first before any conclusions are made - the offense will be first seen in action on August 30.
