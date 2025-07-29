EXCLUSIVE: 2028 Tano Wooten Talks Arizona State Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many different prospects in the class, as they are hopeful to land some of the better players in the 2028 class. One of the players that they been targeting is Tano Wooten.
Wooten is one of the better players in the 2028 class, as he holds offers from multiple programs, including the Arizona State Sun Devils. He attends Shoemaker High School in the city of Killeen, Texas. The Texas high school star is one of the better players inside that state, and will likely be one of the top targets in the class for many different prospects.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail the lates in his recruitment, as well as whether he will be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils or not this season.
"Their program produces great players of the game, and I still wanna explore more about how they do it," the talented Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about the latest thoughts he has on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Is there a specific coach he will be looking forward to hera from down the road? He explains why this isn't the case.
"The coach I would like to hear from is any coach that reaches out, and I’ll show utmost respect to anyone who gives me the opportunity."
The talented prospect has yet to set a visit date, but will he visit the Arizona State Sun Devils at all?
"At the moment, I don’t have any visit dates, but I would love to visit Arizona State whenever I get the chance."
What is the latest in his recruitment? He detailed what the latest offer is that he received, which is a very high-quality offer to receive especially in the 2028 class so far.
"My latest update recruiting-wise is that I picked up an offer from the University of Washington after a performance at the camp in April."
There are many different things he will be looking forward to in the future that will start this season. He details more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
My recruitment will spring up once the season starts because of what they will witness during the 2025 football season, and I will appreciate every school that gives me an opportunity to obtain an offer from their university."
