Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Considered Top Player in College Football
The Arizona State football program is in strong hands - especially at the quarterback position.
ASU had a difficult time replacing Jayden Daniels in the 2022 season, and went through a revolving door at the position in 2023 despite Jaden Rashada showing promise in three appearances throughout the season.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham decided that the team needed a jolt at the position - even with Rashada - and added Sam Leavitt through the transfer portal in December 2023.
Rashada transferred to the University of Georgia mere months later - and the rest is history.
Leavitt took over what was expected to be a poor Sun Devils team and played a massive hand in the program securing a first ever College Football Playoff appearance.
Leavitt exhibited a strong, accurate arm, the ability to play in multiple forms of structure, and sneaky athleticism that has many in the football world high on the redshirt sophomore’s outlook.
The 20-year old showed maturity far beyond his age and underclassmen status, earning praise throughout the year from head coach Kenny Dillingham.
While the season ended in sour fashion - a tightly contested loss in the Cotton Bowl - Leavitt once again showed incredible poise while facing one of the most feared front seven assortments in college football in Texas.
The raw numbers in that contest - 222 passing yards along with an interception - don’t appear to be impressive at the surface, but context is needed. Leavitt was without star WR Jordyn Tyson and the Sun Devils’ offensive line was outmatched for much of the contest.
That performance has seemingly gained more fans across the world of college football if anything.
College/high school sports service ON3 has shown that same excitement over much of the offseason - to the point that Leavitt was ranked as the number five player in the ‘Impact 10’ rankings, which includes players from any position on the field.
Leavitt clocks in as the best quarterback in college football here, even ahead of South Carolina’s Lanoris Sellers and Arch Manning of Texas.
This is an eye-opening seal of approval in the grand scheme of the season for Arizona State. If Leavitt is as good as advertised, it could be presumed that the former four-star recruit will be a prime Heisman candidate and at the forefront of another wildly successful season for ASU, not to mention the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Much of the Arizona State season will be dictated by the level of growth shown by an already rising star in Leavitt.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.